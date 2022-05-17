PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were arrested and charged for allegedly committing a burglary in Preble County.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Katherine Steele and 39-year-old Justin McTeer were charged with the following: breaking and entering, and theft. The charges are related to a residential robbery that happened in the 100 block of Quinn Road on May 9.

The suspects were in the Montgomery County Jail on unrelated charges and were then taken to Preble County Jail on May 16. Steele is still in custody, but McTeer posted bond and was released that afternoon.

Minutes after McTeer was released from jail, the sheriff’s office said he allegedly stole a pickup truck from a gas station on North Barron Street in Eaton. The truck reportedly hit several mailboxes before crashing in the 5200 block of Lexington Road.

McTeer allegedly then started a physical confrontation with a passerby who stopped to check on him after the crash. The sheriff’s office said it is believed McTeer attempted to take the passerby’s vehicle. Deputies arrived to the scene and arrested McTeer after a brief chase on foot.

McTeer was placed in the Preble County Jail once again and is facing a robbery charge. The incident is under investigation by the Eaton Police Department.