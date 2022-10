Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage boy is dead following a shooting on the west side of Columbus, according to Columbus police.

Police said officers responded to a call for a shooting at approximately 5:46 p.m. Wednesday on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive.

The victim, identified by police at the scene as a 13-year-old boy, was taken to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at 6:26 p.m.

No further details are available at this time.