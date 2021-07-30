Police asking for publics help identifying Troy theft suspect

(Troy Police Department)

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Troy Police Department is asking the public to help identify a theft suspect.

The man pictured was wearing a “D.A.R.E.” T-shirt with sunglasses on his head, along with a black facial covering. Police said he has a start tattoo on the underside of his right forearm as well.

Anyone with information is asked to send a private message to the department’s Facebook page or call Ptl. Hinger at 937-339-7525 ext. 1409.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it if new information becomes available.

