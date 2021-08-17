Police asking for help locating armed robbery suspect in Logan County

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(West Liberty Police Department)

WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (WDTN) — West Liberty police officers and Logan County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to an armed robbery Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement arrived at the Civista Bank on S. Detroit Street in West Liberty around 9:40 a.m. Witnesses told officers that a white male entered the bank armed with a small handgun and demanded money from the drive-thru bank teller.

Police describe the suspect being between 5’5″ and 6’0″ with a bandana covering his face. He was wearing dark shorts, a white shirt, a black baseball cap and black sunglasses.

The suspect then fled the bank with an unknown amount of money in a white sedan.

No one was injured as a result of this incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or possible suspect should contact the West Liberty Police Department at 937-465-2801.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it if new information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Former Kansas City Chiefs star's abandoned home sells for $278K

U.S. military deaths from Afghanistan – over 2,300 nationally and 38 Coloradans

3 ways delta variant is different

3rd vaccine FDA approval pending, 8 months after 2nd dose

Alligator incident

More News