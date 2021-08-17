Police asking for help locating armed robbery suspect in Logan County

WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (WDTN) — West Liberty police officers and Logan County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to an armed robbery Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement arrived at the Civista Bank on S. Detroit Street in West Liberty around 9:40 a.m. Witnesses told officers that a white male entered the bank armed with a small handgun and demanded money from the drive-thru bank teller.

Police describe the suspect being between 5’5″ and 6’0″ with a bandana covering his face. He was wearing dark shorts, a white shirt, a black baseball cap and black sunglasses.

The suspect then fled the bank with an unknown amount of money in a white sedan.

No one was injured as a result of this incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or possible suspect should contact the West Liberty Police Department at 937-465-2801.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it if new information becomes available.