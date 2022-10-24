Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A press conference was held Monday regarding a Yellow Springs family doctor who is facing 50 counts of sexual misconduct.

According to the Charles E. Boyk Law Office, Dr. Donald Gronbeck is accused of touching patients inappropriately, writing prescriptions for patients he was in a sexual relationship with and sending inappropriate messages and photos to patients.

Gronbeck is facing a 50-count indictment including nine counts of rape, 10 counts of sexual battery, 15 counts of gross sexual imposition and 16 counts of sexual imposition.

The indictment alleges that Gronbeck sexually assaulted 15 women, all of whom were his patients, over several years. These alleged victims were seen either at Gronbeck’s office located in Yellow Springs, or they were seen at Antioch College while Gronbeck was providing medical services at the school.

The indictment is the result of a yearlong collaborative investigation initiated by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the case by agents of the Bureau of Criminal of Investigation, an extension of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. The investigation also included investigators from the Ohio Medical Board.

“If there is anyone watching this press conference who has any additional information about criminal activity on the part of Donald Gronbeck, or if you believe that you yourself have been victimized, please contact Detective Warren Hensley of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office,” Greene County Prosecutor David D. Hayes said.

Detective Hensley can be reached at 937-562-4875.

There is also an online portal form on the Greene County Sheriff’s Office website to submit additional information about Gronbeck, which can be found here.

The state has filed a motion of no bond for Gronbeck. A hearing is set to be held Thursday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m.