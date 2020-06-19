Police ask for help identifying suspects in theft of gun, cash and credit cards

The Sidney Police Department is asking for help identifying two people they believe are responsible for stealing from a vehicle parked in the 900 block of E Parkwood.

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Sidney Police Department is asking for help identifying two people they believe are responsible for stealing from a vehicle parked in the 900 block of E Parkwood Street.

The theft happened on June 18 in the 900 block of East Parkwood Street around 2 a.m. Police say a 9 mm handgun, cash and credit cards were stolen from a car parked in a driveway. The credit cards were then used at four locations in Sidney around 3:30 a.m. Police say the suspects were caught on camera using the stolen credit cards at Lowe’s and three different gas stations in Sidney.

If you recognize the people in these images you are asked to call the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-2351 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).