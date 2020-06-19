Breaking News
Dayton Air Show canceled for 2020

Police ask for help identifying suspects in theft of gun, cash and credit cards

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
6-19 Sidney Theft Suspects

The Sidney Police Department is asking for help identifying two people they believe are responsible for stealing from a vehicle parked in the 900 block of E Parkwood.

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Sidney Police Department is asking for help identifying two people they believe are responsible for stealing from a vehicle parked in the 900 block of E Parkwood Street.

The theft happened on June 18 in the 900 block of East Parkwood Street around 2 a.m. Police say a 9 mm handgun, cash and credit cards were stolen from a car parked in a driveway. The credit cards were then used at four locations in Sidney around 3:30 a.m. Police say the suspects were caught on camera using the stolen credit cards at Lowe’s and three different gas stations in Sidney.

If you recognize the people in these images you are asked to call the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-2351 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS