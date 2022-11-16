Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Correction: A prior edition of this story listed the incorrect relationship between the suspect and victim. This error has been corrected.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have arrested a suspect after investigating a homicide in Eaton on Tuesday.

According to the Eaton Police Division, officers were called to the 300 block of East Somers Street for a possible homicide just before 6 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim, 93-year-old Alice Matheny dead in the home. Matheny was brought to the Montgomery County Coroners Officer for an autopsy.

Police arrested Matheny’s granddaughter, 35-year-old Heidi Matheny on a charge of murder, the release said. At this time, the police said they have no other suspects.

This incident remains under investigation and formal charges are pending from the Preble County Prosecutor’s Office.