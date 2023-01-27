DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police have apprehended the man accused of robbing a Middletown bank earlier this week.

Morgan Steinle, 27, was taken into custody Friday morning for questioning and was then charged with robbery, according to a release from Middletown Police.

He is accused of robbing Lebanon Citizens National Bank on Marie Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

According to WDTN archives, a man in a red hoodie entered the bank and stole an undetermined amount of money before fleeing the scene.

Steinle is currently awaiting arraignment in the Middletown City Jail.

In the statement, police thanked the public for aiding with calls and tips throughout the search.