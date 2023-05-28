DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Three individuals were shot in Dayton and a vehicle crashed Sunday overnight.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, three men were shot overnight in Dayton. Two of the men that had been shot reportedly checked themselves into the hospital. One man was found shot near Steele Ave. with at least one gunshot wound.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed they were sent to Steele Ave. as well.

On Steele Ave., officers discovered bullet casings when they got to the scene, law enforcement said.

A single-vehicle crash into a telephone pole occurred Sunday overnight too, which law enforcement believes is connected to the people being shot. Dispatch would not give a reason for how or why they believed the crash was connected.

There are currently no suspects at this time.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about the conditions of the three men shot.