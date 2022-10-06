Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating after several vehicles were broken into in Springboro on Oct. 2.

According to a Facebook post by the Springboro Police Department, 11 vehicles were broken into at Clearcreek Park on Sunday, Oct. 2 between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Two other vehicles were also broken into at North Park.

Police reported that purses, wallets and other items were taken from vehicles, and windows were busted out.

The Springboro Police Department said there are two persons of interest at this time and they were driving a 2015 to 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The vehicle was captured on surveillance video while the suspects were attempting to cash stolen checks at Fifth Third Bank in Huber Heights.

Anyone with information is asked to Detective Hogan at 937-748-6849.

