RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — An 11-year-old was arrested after a threat was made to East Dayton Christian School, according to the Riverside Police Department.

On Monday, April 3 shortly before 6 a.m., East Dayton Christian School posted on Facebook that school would be closed for the day as “Riverside Police Department is currently investigating a threat.”

According to the Riverside Police Department, the threat to East Dayton Christian School was called in overnight.

An 11-year-old has since been arrested and is facing felony charges of inducing panic. Riverside police said additional charges may come from the Montgomery County prosecutor.

A Facebook post from East Dayton Christian School reported that the individual was not associated with the school.

There is no word on the specifics of the kind of threat.

This comes after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 462 into law, establishing “swatting” — the act of intentionally reporting false or misleading information to first responders — as its own offense. The law gives offenders a third-degree felony or, if physical harm ensued, a first-degree felony.