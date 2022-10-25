Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are dead and two are injured following a shooting in Hamilton, according to police.

Shortly after 7 p.m., Hamilton officers received a call of shots fired in the 700th block of S. 2nd Street, according to a release.

Officers responded and initially found that 3 victims had gunshot wounds. One victim was found deceased at the scene, while two other victims were transported to the hospital.

One person that was hospitalized has since succumbed to their injuries.

The Hamilton Police Department has also identified another victim, a 3-year-old child who was wounded by bullet fragments.

Police are asking anyone with information in regard to the incident to contact the Hamilton Investigations Division at 513-868-5811 ext. 2002.