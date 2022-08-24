XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Irene Bedard, the voice actress of Pocahontas in the Disney animated film, was arrested in Xenia on Friday, August 19, according to TMZ.

TMZ reported that officers were conducting a welfare check after receiving a report that a woman was passed out in the bushes on a residential street. When police arrived, they found Bedard, who was very emotional.

Police reported that Bedard was with another woman, and she was screaming that she did not want her involved. TMZ said Bedard tried to run away from police before walking with them. TMZ further reported that she had become agitated and she was later placed under arrest.

According to TMZ, Bedard was booked into the Greene County Jail for disorderly conduct. She was reportedly released from custody on Sunday.

In November 2020, Bedard was arrested twice over a three-day period. TMZ said police body cams from the incidents show her getting hostile with officers.