PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — A person is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting in Piqua.

According to Miami County Dispatch, officers from the Piqua Police Department were called Friday around 11:16 p.m. to the 1300 block of Forest Avenue. Authorities were called to the scene on a report of a shooting.

One person at the scene was pronounced dead. Another person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in an unknown condition.

Dispatch confirmed to 2 NEWS that a male suspect was taken into custody Saturday around 12:30.

The Piqua Police Department is investigating the shooting.