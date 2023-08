DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The teen suspect in a deadly Piqua shooting appeared in court Friday morning.

Cory Miller, 19, is accused of shooting and killing Deacon Graham, 18, on Aug. 4. Miller was arrested at his home the next day, according to our partners at Miami Valley Today.

At Friday’s hearing, the attorney for Miller waived a preliminary hearing.

Miller is facing murder and attempted murder charges. He is being held on a 2-million-dollar bond.