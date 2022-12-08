Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Piqua man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly damaged five cell phone towers, disrupting service for AT&T and Verizon customers.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, 37-year-old Christopher A. Daniels is facing charges of aggravated trespass, felony vandalism and disrupting public service.

“It’s serious damage,” said Scott Gates, Troy police officer. “Service was disrupted for probably thousands of customers.”

A total of five towers were damaged between Dec. 4 and Dec. 5, said Miami Valley Today, including three at locations on South Mulberry Street, Foss Way and East Staunton Road. A tower in Tipp City and another outside of city limits in Miami County were also damaged.

“We feel like he’s responsible for all five,” Gates said. “We retrieved evidence from the scene from his truck.”

Gates said Daniels allegedly used his truck to ram one of the locations. Using a chain wrapped around some equipment at the towers, Daniels reportedly pulled it with his truck, causing serious damage and disrupting service.

“He had been making several phone calls throughout the night,” said Gates. “He had made comments to 911 that he was trying to get ahold of Homeland Security. He talked about shutting down the power to the cell towers, and said that he needed to get them shut down.”

Daniels was arrested on Monday, Dec. 5. Police said he also broke into at least two homes.