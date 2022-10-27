Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man accused of robbing a Lorain bank Wednesday afternoon.

The armed suspect, as seen in the photos below, was wearing a long, bushy fake beard as well as a hat and sunglasses during the altercation at First Federal Savings on East 42nd Street.

Photo courtesy Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification/Facebook

Photo courtesy Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification/Facebook

Photo courtesy Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification/Facebook

Photo courtesy Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification/Facebook

Police said the suspect was able to escape with cash in hand just after 1 p.m., but did not say how much money was stolen.

Those who may know anything about the incident or who recognize the individual are asked to reach out to Lorain police or the 440-204-2105 or the FBI at 216-622-1500.