DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple stolen cars were recovered Tuesday night after a string of arrests in Dayton.

According to Dayton Police and Fire, Dayton Police officers recovered three stolen vehicles and arrested six people related to those thefts. During these investigations, officers found a total of four firearms as well as various drugs.

The Dayton Police Department says that evidence seems to show the drugs were being trafficked.

Dayton Police and Fire posted several photos on Facebook covering the night’s events.

Charges have not been announced for any of the suspects apprehended during the night.