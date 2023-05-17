DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Seven local law enforcement agencies banded together to tackle the drug epidemic in Montgomery County.

After a targeted enforcement effort, members from multiple agencies were sworn in under Sheriff Rob Streck as special deputies for Montgomery County. During this initiative, the special deputies worked in areas of the county that were known to have citizen drug complaints or overdoses.

The deputies conducted a total of 16 traffic stops, resulting in 5 arrests. four of the arrests were for felony charges, and one was for a drug-related charge. Deputies confiscated multiple different illegal narcotics and a firearm during their searches.

In addition to the arrests, deputies were also able to recover a stolen vehicle.

The deputies came from seven local agencies including the Montogmery COuinty Sheriff’s Office, Butler Township Police, RANGE Task Force, Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force, Vandalia Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Moraine Police Department.

(Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

