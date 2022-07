DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A person walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a person walked into Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview, with a gunshot wound. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police reported that the victim said they had been shot near Cornell Drive and Shaftesbury Road.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.