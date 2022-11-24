Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An investigation is underway after a person shows up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a person showed up at Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Medical Center, just after midnight Thursday suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the person told them the shooting happened on Philadelphia Drive at West Riverview Avenue.

The extent of their injuries is unknown, and no suspect information has been given at this time.