SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A person was dropped off at a Springfield hospital overnight with a gunshot wound.

According to Springfield police, the person was dropped off at Springfield Regional Medical Center around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Police reported the person was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the location of the shooting is unknown at this time and there is no suspect information.

The person shot is said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

