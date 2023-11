SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a shooting in Springfield on Thursday night.

According to Springfield Police, a shooting occurred around the area of a bar at the intersection of E. Pleasant St. and East St. The call came in around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 23.

One person was pronounced dead on scene as a result of the shooting.

No information has been released regarding suspects or any additional injuries.

