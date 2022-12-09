Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are asking for information after a dog was shot and killed Sunday morning.

According to the Perry Township Police Department, a black lab was shot around 4 to 4:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Johnsville-Brookville Road on Sunday.

Police said the dog subsequently died of its injuries.

If you are a resident in the area, police ask that you check any home surveillance or doorbell cameras for footage of the incident.

If you have any information, you can contact the Perry Township Police Department by calling (937) 833-5487 or messaging its Facebook account.