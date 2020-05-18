Pedestrian hit, armed robbery in Harrison Township

HARRISON TWP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s station in Harrison Township was dispatched to an armed robbery and a pedestrian accident Sunday, May 17.

Deputies first responded to a reported armed robbery in progress at the Quick Mart on Siebenthaler Avenue. It was determined that a man brandishing a handgun demanded money from the register around 6 p.m.

The man was not given the money and no one was injured during the incident.

Deputies were dispatched at 10 p.m. to North Main Street and Cavendish Drive on reports of a hit and run. Upon arrival an intoxicated 57-year-old woman was found lying in the roadway.

The woman was removed from the scene and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It was later determined she was hit in the southbound curb lane.

Both matters are still under investigation and this story will be updated to reflect new information as it becomes available.