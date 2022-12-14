Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A patient at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy was taken into custody Wednesday after becoming violent and attempting to steal a pickup truck.

Sgt. Randy Slusher of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Brandon Bitzow, 37, of Piqua.

Bitzow, who had been transported to UVMC on Tuesday for a mental health evaluation, attempted to escape from the medical facility and fought with hospital police staff, according to Miami Valley Today.

One Premier Health Police Officer was injured by Bitzow and several others sustained minor injuries.

According to authorities, Bitzow ran to the parking lot where he allegedly attempted to force an individual from his pickup truck to steal it. Deputies from Miami County then took Bitzow into custody.

Multiple medic units from Troy Fire Department responded to care for the the suspect and also the injured officer.

Bitzow is being held in custody at Upper Valley Medical campus where he is being guarded by deputies.

A spokesperson for Upper Valley Medical Center released the following statement:

“Shortly after 1 p.m., a patient at Upper Valley Medical Center became combative with hospital staff and hospital public safety officers. Local law enforcement was called to assist. The patient fled the hospital, was apprehended by public safety and law enforcement officers in the UVMC parking lot, and is continuing to receive treatment.”

Slusher said Bitzow has been charged with one count of Felonious Assault.