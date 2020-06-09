Parking altercation suspect indicted on several charges

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ferdinand McElroy, 54, was indicted Monday for an altercation he had over a parked truck that led to a high speed chase with police.

McElroy wanted the truck parked in front of his apartment complex moved. He proceeded to shoot one of the trucks occupants and threatened the rest at gunpoint.

He has been indicted for:

Five counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon

One count of felonious assault causing serious physical harm

One count of aggravated robbery

One count of failure to comply