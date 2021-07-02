Pair identified, charged for multi-county pursuit that ended in Dayton

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Charges have been filed against the pair that stole a woman’s 15 passenger van and led police on a multi-county chase Wednesday afternoon.

Christina Redwine, 29, and Sidney Clayman, 27, were both charged in Kettering Municipal Court with grand theft of a motor vehicle and theft. Redwine was also charged with a single count of robbery.

After an altercation in the parking lot of The Famous Restaurant in Centerville, the pair locked the victim out of her van and took off down State Route 73. Soon after they were pursued by Springboro police cruisers — the chase led law enforcement onto northbound I-75, where the couple got off at the Dryden Road.

The pursuit came to an end in the Wright Dunbar District of Dayton. Both suspects were taken into custody. The victim of the incident was not injured during the altercation with the couple.

