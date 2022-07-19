(WJW) — A Pennsylvania man that was featured on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé has now been added to the U.S. Marshal’s ‘15 Most Wanted‘ list.

According to officials, 39-year-old Michael Anthony Baltimore is wanted for assault, homicide and parole violation charges.

Baltimore is accused of shooting to death Kendal Jerome Cook and injuring another man at the GQ Barbershop in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. According to People, Cook was a fellow barber on 90-Day Fiancé.

U.S. Marshals are offering up to $25,000 for information leading to Baltimore’s arrest.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has also offered a reward of up to $10,000, and Cumberland County Crime Stoppers has offered $2,000.

U.S. Marshals warn that Baltimore has “an extensive criminal history and is known to be violent. They say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

“Michael Baltimore poses a serious threat to the community. By placing him on the 15 Most Wanted list, we have made his capture a top priority of the U.S. Marshals Service,” said U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis.

Anyone with information on Baltimore’s location should call the United States Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 (926-8332).

Anonymous tips may also be submitted via the U.S. Marshals Tip App, and tips may be sent to Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at contact@cumberlandcrimestoppers.net or by calling (855)-628-8477.