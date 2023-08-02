BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman is facing charges after authorities reportedly found dogs dead and others living in bad conditions.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, 60-year-old Ronda Murphy has been arrested and is being held at the Middletown Jail. She is currently facing charges of 3 counts of Cruelty to a Companion Animal.

The sheriff’s office says Murphy operated a rescue under the name of “Helping Hands for Furry Paws” in Madison Township.

It is said in the release that when investigators and Deputy Dog Wardens showed up to investigate and search the properties, animals were found in “the most horrible conditions ever seen.” Remains of some animals were reportedly discovered in freezers, refrigerators and other places in different stages of decomposition.

Inside of a garage, the sheriff’s office reports conditions of:

No Air Conditioning or Ventilation

Temperatures of Almost 90 degrees

“Numerous animals were housed together in cages filled with urine, fecal matter, with no food or water. Other cages contained mothers and newborn puppies.”

2 NEWS previously reported that 90 living dogs and at least 30 dead dogs were reportedly found. All dogs from the locations are in the care of Animal Friends Humane Society. The disposition of the animals will be scheduled during the week.

In over forty years, this is the worst case I have ever seen. This level of neglect and cruelty will never be tolerated in this county. If you mistreat animals like this, you will go to jail. Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones

If you would like to donate to the society helping the animals, click here.