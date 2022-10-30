Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is in the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility after being initially charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Impaired (OVI).

According to a release, David Wheeler, 32, of Saint Marys, was booked into the jail after he was first arrested by Celina Police for OVI on Sunday, Oct. 30. Authorities discovered an unknown white pill on Wheeler.

Wheeler is currently being held in the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility on:

One count of Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol and/or Drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor

One count of Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse, a third-degree felony

During the booking process, Mercer County corrections deputies found a rolled up dollar bill, which had a white powdery substance.

The suspected drugs were collected by authorities and taken as evidence. Fentanyl and methamphetamine came back positive after a preliminary test of the white substance.

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s office was contacted and the report will be turned over to the office for review.