Over $24,000 in checks stolen from Kettering mail boxes

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering Police are working to find a group of people accused of stealing mail used to fraudulently get ahold of money. The string of thefts happened at the mail boxes along Forrer Boulevard and Mayl Drive between June 26 and June 30.

“It appears right now that somebody has been pulling the checks out of the dropboxes,” said Officer Tyler Johnson with Kettering Police.

Police have discovered 16-20 people who collectively have had at least $24,000 stolen. They’re looking for up to five suspects.

“I thought, ‘Wow I can’t believe people would stoop that low.’ You know? To do stuff like that,” said Annette Isreal, who lives in Kettering.

Detectives said checks dropped in the boxes were not only stolen and cashed but in most cases altered with an inflated dollar amount and a different name in the payee line.

If you use a drop box, experts say you should inquire about overdue mail. If you haven’t received an expected check or other valuable mail, contact the issuing agency immediately. Also, be careful about what you send in the mail.

If you’ve dropped off checks within the last couple of months and noticed anything unusual you’re asked to contact detectives with the Kettering Police Department.

