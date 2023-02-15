DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Over $170,000 worth of equipment was reportedly stolen from a career center in Montgomery County. The stolen items have since been found by police.

The Englewood Police Department took to social media and announced their detectives had been investigating after equipment was stolen from Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) in Clayton.

On February 8, detectives executed a search warrant for a single-family house and detached garage in the 200 block of Calumet Lane in Dayton. When police started to look around, they found the stolen equipment from MVCTC and recovered it.

Upon executing the search warrant at the property, authorities found stolen equipment from other jurisdictions. The items from the other jurisdictions were recovered as well.

Police say several felony charges are forthcoming against a person of interest.

In the social media post, the police department thanks the officers initially on scene, leads from an unnamed Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy, and the work of a detective for working on the case.