OSP car chase ends with 2 damaged cruisers

BUTLER TWP, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio State Troopers used their vehicles to stop a chase Monday on Airport Access Road near State Route 48.
Dayton OSP told 2 NEWS that troopers stopped a driver for a moving violation. The vehicle was stopped and a trooper was walking to the vehicle when the driver took off.
OSP said that the driver took Airport Access Road near I-70 and started to drive the wrong way. Troopers then used two of their vehicles to prevent the driver from getting further.
No one was hurt during the chase and the driver was taken into custody.
