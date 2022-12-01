Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One Ohio city made a special arrest this holiday season.

According to the Bellefontaine Police Department, officers arrested the Grinch during ‘Operation Happy Holidays.’

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, the police department announced on Facebook that they had caught the suspect as he allegedly was heading out to cause mischief in the city. The Bellefontaine Police Department was assisted in the operation by the Special Response Team, drones, and a K-9 team.

Video released by the Bellefontaine Police Department shows the moment Officers arrested the Grinch.

The Grinch is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Dec. 2 at 4 p.m., the police department said on Facebook. If he is convicted, police say his sentence will begin immediately.

