One person hurt after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt Monday night. 

Authorities told 2 NEWS crews were called to Xenia Avenue just after 11 p.m. on Monday. 

When officials arrived, they found one person shot in their lower extremities. The person is expected to survive.

No other information has been given on what led up to the shooting.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.

