CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – A man has reportedly died after being shot outside a Target in Cincinnati.

According to our partners at WLWT, a suspect with a gun was outside the Target on Geier Drive in Cincinnati’s Oakley neighborhood around 1 p.m. Thursday.

WLWT said that officers could be seen running inside the Target with guns.

The Cincinnati Police Department said that shots were fired in the Target parking lot and CPD confirmed one person died due to their injuries.

Witnesses reportedly hide in coolers and behind clothing racks as shots were heard coming from outside.

CPD are asking the community to avoid the shopping center while officers conduct their investigation.

Cincinnati Interim-Police Chief Teresa Theetge and Mayor Atfab Pureval held a press conference to address the shooting. CPD confirmed this was not an active shooter situation.

No further information has been made available at this time.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.