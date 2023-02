DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was sent to a local hospital overnight after reportedly being hit by a vehicle in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were sent to the 2000 block of Speice Avenue in Dayton at 4:09 a.m. on Saturday.

Authorities say they believe a vehicle hit a pedestrian and left the scene.

The person that was reported injured was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital in an unknown condition.