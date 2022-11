DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was hospitalized after a shooting at a Dayton entertainment venue Sunday night.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, officers responded to a report of shots fired into DJ’s Party Room on Hoover Avenue from the outside around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Dispatch reported that a person was found out back with gunshot wounds.

One person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

There is no information on what led to the shooting at this time.