DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in a Dayton home on Tuesday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call came in around 8:48 p.m. for a shooting on South Paul Lawrence Dunbar Street.

Dispatch reported that the shooting occurred in a home and that one man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

No one is in custody at this time.