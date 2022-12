Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was hospitalized after a reported shooting in Dayton overnight.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call for a shooting near Edison Street and Clemmer Street came in just before 1 a.m. on Thursday.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot on the porch of a home. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, however, there is no word on his condition.

There is no information on what led up to the shooting at this time.