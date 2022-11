Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a shooting in Springfield Sunday night.

According to Springfield Dispatch, a shooting took place in the 100 block of Willis Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Dispatch reported that one person was shot and is dead and one person is in custody.

An officer on the scene told 2 NEWS crews that more information would be available sometime Monday morning.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.