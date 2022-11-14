Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspected vehicle thief lead officers on a chase that crossed county lines before ending in a collision.

According to the Sidney Police Department, officers found a truck marked as stolen on Michigan Street and Sixth Avenue in Sidney. The suspected driver, 23-year-old Thomas Mason, ran a red light and lead officers on a chase that eventually lead into Miami County toward downtown Piqua.

At this point, police stopped the pursuit due to the high speeds and reckless driving. A short time later, offices found the truck had crashed into a brick wall and some trees by the intersection of Spring Street and Ash Street in Piqua. The driver had fled the scene.

Witnesses nearby told officers what direction the suspected driver had fled. After some searching, Mason was found in Barclay’s Clothing store and arrested.

Mason has now been charged with one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a fourth-degree felony. This incident remains under investigation and more charges are pending.