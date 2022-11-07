Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting a woman in Dayton Friday.

On Friday, Nov. 4, police were called to the intersection of East Third Street and North Jefferson Street on a reported shooting. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a 20-year-old woman had been shot.

Crews brought the woman to Miami Valley Hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Violent Offenders Unit investigated the scene. According to Lt Bauer, a nearby business and a parked vehicle were both struck by gunfire during the shooting.

Police are currently searching for the suspect responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 937-333-1232. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.