LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Lisbon woman pleaded guilty to charges related to covering up the death of her newborn baby in 2020.

Rebecca Young, 24, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse charges in Columbiana County Court of Common Pleas Judge Megan Bickerton’s court on Monday. As part of a plea agreement, another tampering with evidence charge will be dismissed during her sentencing in January, according to the prosecutor’s office.

A Columbiana County grand jury returned an indictment against Young in January following an investigation of her 1-day-old baby’s death.

According to Columbiana County Prosecutor Vito Abruzzino, the investigation began July 27, 2020, when the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the baby’s death.

The indictment says the infant’s death was a result of Young’s endangerment. The indictment also alleges that Young attempted to cover up evidence when she learned that an investigation was underway.

Young will be sentenced on January 27.