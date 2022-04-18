CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a woman wanted on a warrant had to be stunned twice Saturday by police in front of her children before she could be taken into custody.

Xiomara Acosta, 30, of Youngstown, is in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of resisting arrest as well as a warrant from common pleas court on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of cocaine.

She is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in municipal court on the resisting arrest charge. It is not clear when she will be arraigned on her warrants, which stem from November 2020 when she failed to appear for her initial arraignment in common pleas court after she was indicted by a grand jury.

Reports said a car Acosta was driving was pulled over at about 5:10 p.m. Saturday at McCartney Road and Woodland Avenue after a license plate check showed Acosta does not have a valid license.

Officers told Acosta she had a warrant but she told police that she did not, reports said. Reports said officers double checked and confirmed she had a warrant, but she refused to allow herself to be taken into custody.

As Acosta struggled with officers, her two children in her car were crying and at one point tried to get out of the car, reports said. Reports said police managed to keep them inside, but they had to stun Acosta twice before she would allow herself to be handcuffed, reports said.

Acosta was allowed to call a relative to take the children, reports said.