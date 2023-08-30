DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An Ohio woman is accused of crimes related to fraudulent COVID relief funds from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Lorie Schaefer, 62, of Westerville is being accused of getting around $1.9 million in funds. She claimed to be in affiliation with the Flying Pizza in Centerville, Dayton and Fairborn, a release said.

Members of the Flying Pizza, a family-owned business, reportedly said their restaurants could not be justifying such a large loan.

“As Attorney General Merrick Garland recently made clear, while the COVID-19 public health emergency may have ended, our work to identify and hold accountable those who stole pandemic relief funds is far from over,” said U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker. “Working alongside our law enforcement partners, we will continue to prosecute the individuals who engaged in these illegal activities.”

Another woman, Latisha Holloway, 42, of Reynoldsburg, was allegedly assisted by Schaefer to receive over $980,000 in PPP loans.

Both women have been arrested, the release said.