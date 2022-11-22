Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — The man charged with murder after a body was found wrapped in plastic in a Parma home appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Paul Addicott II was arrested after the body of 30-year-old Ryan Krebs was found in the basement of a home on W. 26th Street. Police say Krebs was shot several times.

The case was bound over to a grand jury and his bond was continued at $1,000,000.

Paul Addicott II (Courtesy: Parma Police Department)

Police were initially called to the home for a domestic issue on the morning of Nov. 16. At that time, Addicott was arrested and a woman was taken to the hospital, police say.

It wasn’t until a family member went to the home to remove guns, that Krebs’ body was found.

Ryan Krebs (Courtesy: Parma Police Department)

Krebs had been missing since August and was featured on FOX 8 as a missing person.