DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man from southwest Ohio was sentenced in federal court to 35 years in prison for sexually exploiting children and possessing child pornography.

Nicholas Veerkamp, 32, of Colerain Township, was convicted in October 2022 for sexually exploiting a 9-year-old and 12-year-old victims, and keeping the exploitation images. His sentence was announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

“This defendant has shown a consistent pattern of sexually abusing children,” U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker said. “In his current federal case, Veerkamp creeped into the bedrooms of minor girls and took sexually explicit photos of them.

“There is no place in society for someone engaging in this conduct that’s so harmful to our children.”

Veerkamp had previously been convicted of sex crimes.

In 2016, he was convicted of sexual imposition for having sex with a 13-year-old girl. Following the conviction, he was required to register as a sex offender, according to the release.

After Veerkamp is released from prison, he will be under a lifetime of supervised release.