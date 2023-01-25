CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Ohio rapper accused of running a human trafficking ring branded his victims with the name of his business, according to state prosecutors.

The rapper and music producer Dawud Sami, born Thomas Bradford and known as “Officially GP” — or “Officially Got Paper” — was indicted Tuesday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on felony counts related to human trafficking, compelling prostitution and promoting prostitution, according to a news release from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Sami, 42, of Cleveland, operates Red Karpet Entertainment along East 185th Street in Cleveland, according to the release.

Tipsters told the Cuyahoga County-led Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force that Sami was operating a human trafficking ring and advertising sex for sale online. An investigation found Sami branded the women with “Red Karpet” tattoos, authorities said. He allegedly used the illicit proceeds to buy multiple luxury car and a house, using his victims’ identities.

The offenses date back to at least April 30, court records show. Sami was scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 27, but his criminal summons came back unserved. A bench warrant for his arrest was issued on Dec. 28.

Authorities are now searching for Sami, whose whereabouts are unknown, and need the public’s help.

“The task force uncovered credible, serious allegations that this trafficker must answer for,” Yost is quoted in the release. “We’re hoping the public has information on his location so this investigation can bring his victims justice.”

Anyone with information about Sami’s location or the case is urged to call the task force at 216-443-6085 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at crimestoppers@cuyahogacounty.us.